Madurai: 246 held for bursting firecrackers

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 5 (ANI): As many as 233 cases were filed for bursting firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali in Madurai and 246 people were arrested, said police on Friday.

The sale of firecrackers is banned in Tamil Nadu.



Moreover, 809 cases were filed in drink and drive incidents, said TS Anbu, Inspector General of Police, South Zone.

He further said that as many as 190 cases have been registered against 1,544 persons for violating various laws such as drinking and driving, damaging public properties, etc on Thevar Jayanti Gurupuja held on October 33 in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu and 33 of them have been arrested.

Using the video footage, the police are in process of identifying more people who violated the apex court order. (ANI)

