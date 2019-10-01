Madurai-based law aspirant to address UN Human Rights Council Social Forum

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), [India], Oct 1 (ANI): A 21-year-old Madurai-based law aspirant has been invited to address United Nations Human Rights Council Social Forum, scheduled to be held in Geneva from October 1.

The law student named Premalatha will address the forum at the screening 'A Path to Dignity: The Power of Human Rights Education', a 2012 documentary in which she featured.

The office of United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) had produced her documentary.

Speaking to ANI, Premalatha said, "There are many castes in our country and we do want these castes. The people belonging to these castes face difficulties to get access to equal opportunities. I will use this opportunity and speak to the United Nations about it."

Sharing her desire, she said, "I want to study law as I would be able to address social issues. But, I have been denied this opportunity many times."

The Social Forum of the UN is an annual meeting convened by the Human Rights Council for open and interactive dialogue on a theme chosen by the Council each year. (ANI)