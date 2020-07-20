Madurai court sends 3 cops to CBI custody in Thoothukudi custodial deaths case

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 20 (ANI): A Madurai court on Monday sent three police personnel, accused in the Thoothukudi custodial deaths case, to three-day CBI custody.

The three cops sent to CBI custody are -- Chelladurai, Samathurai and Veyilmuthu.

Ten policemen have been arrested in connection with the alleged custodial death of a father and son, the investigation of which has been handed over to CBI. The case was previously registered at Kovilpatti East Police Station.

On July 18, the ten police personnel arrested in the matter were questioned by a team of the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission at Madurai Central Prison, where they were lodged under judicial custody.

Jayaraj (59) and his son J Benicks (31), were arrested on June 19 and lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their mobile phone shop open in Sathankulam main bazaar area during a curfew imposed during coronavirus lockdown. The duo was allegedly tortured by policemen.

They were admitted to the Kovilpatti government hospital on June 22. While the son died on the same night, the father breathed his last on June 23 morning. (ANI)

