Madurai Division RPF personnel rescued 231 children in 2022

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 15 (ANI): In 2022, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel of Madurai Division, Southern Railway rescued a total of 231 children, officials said on Wednesday.

The Station-wise details of children rescued by RPF over Madurai Division are as follows - Madurai 176, Rameswaram Ramanathapuram 21, Tirunelveli 9, Sengottai 9, Dindigul 6, Tuticorin 6, and Virudunagar 4.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) undertakes the noble cause of identifying and rescuing runaway/lost/ separated children found on Trains, Railway Stations and other railway premises.



To provide better care and protection of these children, the Ministry of Railways revised the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in December 2021 and started to implement from the year 2022.

In Madurai Division, the Child Help Desk is available at four stations in Madurai, Tuticorin, Ramanathapuram and Rameswaram, officials said.

In accordance with the SOP, Child Help Desks (CHDs) are made operational at 143 stations over Indian Railways.

An intensive campaign named "Nanhey Faristey" was also launched over Indian Railways to rescue the runaway/lost children.

To handle the information on the rescued children, a link has been provided on the official website of Indian Railways. (ANI)

