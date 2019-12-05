Madurai: DMK leader objects to installation of Jayalalithaa's statue in KK Nagar area

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 5 (ANI): DMK MLA Sarvanan on Thursday objected to the installation of late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa's statue in the in KK Nagar area.

"There is general talk among the public and there is news in a Tamil daily that the AIADMK party people from Madurai are going to bring up a statue of their late leader, former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the busiest part of Madurai where there is already a statue of their former leader, late Chief Minister MGR," he said while talking to ANI.

"There is ruling by the Supreme Court in January 2013 that we cannot raise a statue in general public places. All party people have a right to bring up a statue to celebrate the birth anniversary, death anniversary of their leader but that can be done only on private land, not in general public places," he added.

The MLA said they have asked the District Collector, Police Commissioner and others to take necessary steps and not grant permission for bringing up the statue of Jayalalithaa in a public place.

If they don't take necessary action, we will move the court, he warned.

Earlier on Wednesday, DMK MLA Dr P Saravanan along with other party leaders from Madurai filed a complaint against the installation of the statue. (ANI)