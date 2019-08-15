Rail officials celebrating Vaigai Express's 42nd anniversary.
Rail officials celebrating Vaigai Express's 42nd anniversary.

Madurai flagship train, Vaigai Express, marks 42 years service

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 22:48 IST

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Vaigai Express, a flagship train of Madurai city, launched on August 15, 1977, completed 42 years of service on Thursday.
The milestone was celebrated by rail officials who cut a cake and decorated the train with marigold garlands.
The Vaigai Express is a super fast intercity express train running daily between Madurai and Chennai via Tiruchirappalli operated by Southern Railway zone of the Indian railways.
When Tamil Nadu Southern Railways was first introduced in 1977, Vaigai Express was the first superfast train of the region. The express train, which covers 497 kilometres daily, was launched for the convenience of travellers travelling to Chennai during the day. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 23:44 IST

Massive campaign to be launched to free India from one time use...

Sao Paulo [Brazil], Aug 15 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said that a massive public campaign will be launched to make India free of single-use plastics.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 23:37 IST

India's largest Rural Sanitation Survey launched

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): On the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday launched India's largest Swachh Survekshan Grameen (Rural Sanitation Survey), 2019 in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 23:35 IST

Sister ties Rakhi on rifle of constable brother killed by Naxals...

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Constable Kavita Kaushal, sister of Assistant Constable Rakesh Kaushal who lost his life in a Naxal ambush in Aranpur last year kept the memory of her brother alive by in a unique manner when she tied rakhi to his rifle here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 23:30 IST

Old Delhiites make I-Day special from hoisting flag to kite...

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Red Fort, the 16th-century fort situated inside Old Delhi holds pride of place in the Independence Day celebrations as it is from here that the Prime Minister of India unfurls the tricolour and gives his traditional addresses the nation every year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 23:30 IST

Himachal Pradesh: Man arrested for allegedly organising rave party

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): A Special Investigation Team on Thursday arrested one person for allegedly organising a rave party with foreign tourists.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 23:29 IST

Karnataka: 12-year-old felicitated for guiding ambulance out of...

Raichur (Karnataka) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Venkatesh, the 12-year-old boy who safely guided an ambulance out of a flooded bridge was felicitated by Deputy Commissioner Sharat B here on Independence Day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 23:03 IST

SAD-BJP delegation to urge Modi to arrange land for rebuilding...

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said the SAD-BJP delegation will soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to provide a piece of land for rebuilding of Shri Guru Ravidas temple which was demolished by the Delhi Develo

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 22:38 IST

Kolkata Police arrests one person with 16 kg cannabis

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): The Narcotics Cell of Kolkata Police has arrested one person from Eden Gardens Railway Station area and recovered 16 kg cannabis worth around Rs 1.6 lakh from his possession.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 22:25 IST

MP: Kamal Nath visits ailing former Chief Minister Babulal Gaur...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath visited former Chief Minister and BJP leader Babulal Gaur at Narmada Hospital here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 21:56 IST

J-K: Shopian celebrates Independence Day with fervour

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): The 73rd Independence Day was celebrated across the Shopian district with fervour and enthusiasm and Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Yaseen Choudhary hoisted the national flag at district police lines here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 21:51 IST

Special BPM at Nathu La Pass to celebrate 73rd Independence Day

Sukna (West Bengal) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): A Special Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) between the Indian Army and China's People Liberation Army (PLA) was held on the Indian side at the Nathu La Pass in Sikkim on 15 August 2019 to jointly celebrate the 73rd Independence Day of India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 21:38 IST

Over 120 injured in 'Bagwal' stone pelting festival in Uttarakhand

Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): More than 120 people were injured in a stone-pelting festival held in a temple in Deidhura in Champawat district as a part of a ritual to appease the local deity.

Read More
iocl