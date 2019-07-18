Madurai: Gallons of water wasted due to leak in water pipeline

Kochadai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 18 (ANI): Gallons of water was wasted on Thursday morning due to a breach in the main water pipeline carrying water from Vaigai River in Kochadai area, Madurai.

A large quantity of water was spilled on the roads in Kochadai due to a leak in the main pipeline, causing inconvenience to the commuters and pedestrian in the area.

This comes as a big loss to the citizens who are reeling under a grave water crisis for a few months now.

Earlier this week, locals in Madurai South Assembly constituency were facing severe water crisis in their region. Due to the lack of monsoon rains for the past few years, there is no water to drink in the region, the locals said.

The people residing in the area also claimed that the borewell provided in the area by the government is no longer functioning.

In another grave tale of a severe water crisis, people of Karungalakudi village in Madurai earlier went through a mundane struggle to fetch water from wells containing dirty muddy water. (ANI)

