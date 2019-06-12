Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India] June 12 (ANI): One person was killed on Wednesday allegedly by a group of people near Tallakulam police station here.
According to P Manivannan, Deputy Commissioner, the victim, identified as Ajith, was killed by a group of seven people.
The body has been sent for the post mortem examination to the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital.
Further investigations into the matter are underway. (ANI)
Madurai: One killed by group of seven
ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 18:57 IST
