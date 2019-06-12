Madurai: One killed by group of seven

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India] June 12 (ANI): One person was killed on Wednesday allegedly by a group of people near Tallakulam police station here.

According to P Manivannan, Deputy Commissioner, the victim, identified as Ajith, was killed by a group of seven people.

The body has been sent for the post mortem examination to the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital.

Further investigations into the matter are underway. (ANI)

