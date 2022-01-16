Madurai roads, markets deserted amid COVID lockdown

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 16 (ANI): Madurai roads were empty and markets deserted today as the city observed lockdown as part of complete lockdown on all Sundays in Tamil Nadu, amid rising COVID-19 cases.

There are currently 1,31,007 active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu. The cumulative death toll of the state stood at 36,967. While the cumulative recoveries in the state stood at 27,47,974.

Earlier on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Health Minister MA Subramanian said that there is no need for a lockdown in the state amid rising COVID-19 cases.





"There is no need for full lockdown as of now. CM has asserted that the economy should not be affected, restricted lockdown enough for now," Subramanian had said on Tuesday

Earlier on Monday, the Tamil Nadu government extended COVID-19 restrictions till January 31 in order to contain the transmission of the virus.



According to the state government circular, devotees will not be allowed in all places of worship between January 14 and January 18. The special inter-district buses for Pongal will run at 75 per cent capacity.

The night curfew will continue in the state is extended till January 31 and will remain effective from 10 pm to 5 am from Mondays to Saturdays. A total lockdown will be in force on January 16 (Sunday), barring essential services. (ANI)

