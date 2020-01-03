Madurai: Septuagenarian woman won local body election

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): A 79-year-old woman, Veerammal Azhagappan, won local body election of Arittapatti Village in Melur Taluk of the district.

She won the elections by over 190 votes. Total seven candidates were in the fray to the elections.

"Youth of the village have elected me. Irrespective of my age, I'll work for the people," she said (ANI)

