Madurai: Social Activist Kathiravan demands CBI inquiry into Sathish Kumar murder

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): Social Activist Kathiravan has demanded a proper CBI probe into the murder of V Sathish Kumar.

"Those involved in the murder should be punished properly. The family of (V Sathish Kumar) is struggling so the government should pay them Rs 25 lakh as compensation. The family should also get a government job. There should a proper CBI inquiry into the murder of Sathish Kumar in order to trace it," Kathiravan told reporters in a press conference here.

27-year-old V Sathish Kumar hailed from Virudhu Nagar and worked in a private bank was allegedly killed after he was beaten by few people. He was allegedly beaten to death late on Wednesday when he objected to a meeting by village elders, where they discussed selecting an AIADMK functionary unanimously to the post of village Panchayat president.

The incident took place in Kottaipatti village when the village elders gathered at a community hall after a function at the Muthalamman temple. The meeting was organised by AIADMK branch secretary Ramasubbu.

Thanaprakash, younger brother of the deceased, said: "Sathish questioned Ramasubbu's administrative capability to become village chief. He also opposed the meeting being held as Ramasubbu had already filed his nomination without consulting anyone."

As tempers flared, Ramasubbu and his supporters assaulted Sathish Kumar, police said.

Sathish Kumar was rushed to hospital in Sivakasi, where doctors declared him brought dead.(ANI)

