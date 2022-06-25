Madurai: Three people arrested with Ambergris worth Rs 10 cr

हिंदी खबर
Three people arrested with Ambergris worth Rs 10 crore. (ANI/photo)
ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2022 00:17 IST


Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 25 (ANI): Three persons were arrested in Madurai on Friday with Ambergris (whale vomit) worth Rs 10 crore.
Forest officials received a tip-off that about 11 kg of whale vomit (Ambergris) had been smuggled into Madurai. Based on this, they carried out a test at a jewellery workshop on Chinnakadai Street, South Masi Road, Madurai.

A total of 11 kg of Ambergris was found hidden there.
Following this, Rajaram the owner of a jewellery shop on Manjana Kara Street, Sundarapandi the owner of a jewellery workshop in the Villapuram housing board area, and Kavi, a driver from the Keeranur area in Sivagangai district were arrested.
The 11 kg whale vomit hidden in the jewellery workshop was seized. (ANI)

