Madurai: Three people arrested with Ambergris worth Rs 10 cr

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 25 (ANI): Three persons were arrested in Madurai on Friday with Ambergris (whale vomit) worth Rs 10 crore.

Forest officials received a tip-off that about 11 kg of whale vomit (Ambergris) had been smuggled into Madurai. Based on this, they carried out a test at a jewellery workshop on Chinnakadai Street, South Masi Road, Madurai.



A total of 11 kg of Ambergris was found hidden there.

Following this, Rajaram the owner of a jewellery shop on Manjana Kara Street, Sundarapandi the owner of a jewellery workshop in the Villapuram housing board area, and Kavi, a driver from the Keeranur area in Sivagangai district were arrested.

The 11 kg whale vomit hidden in the jewellery workshop was seized. (ANI)

