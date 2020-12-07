Maersk Edinburg under US East Coast Service becomes longest ship to enter Kochi inner harbour

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 6 (ANI): At 366.46 metres, Maersk Edinburg, on Sunday became the longest ship ever to enter the inner harbour of the Kochi Port.



The ship under the US East Coast Service of 2M Alliance was piloted by Captain Bhaskar, assisted by Captain Krishnaraj, while Captain Rajesh monitored the movement from the Vessel Traffic Monitoring System.

The movement was undertaken under the leadership of arbour Master Captain Shaji Abraham.

A total of four tugs assisted in the berthing of the ship. (ANI)

