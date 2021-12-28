Mafias, bahubalis facing bad times in UP under Yogi's rule: Nadda

Budaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Lauding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Tuesday said the bad times have started for Mafias and bahubalis who once enjoyed free run under the previous governments in the state.

Addressing the public rally under 'Jan Vishwash Yatra' here, Nadda said, "Neta imaandaar hai to kaam bhi damdaar hai (if the leader is honest, then the work is also good). Under the rule of Yogi ji, there are no riots in Uttar Pradesh and the rioters are in jail. We believe in 'sabka saath, sabka vikash'. They (Opposition parties) have a history of self-development and working for their own family. The difference is clear."

Attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, he said, "Akhilesh ji had released 15 terrorists, out of which four were awarded the death penalty and the rest were sentenced to life imprisonment. There were riots in Muzaffarnagar, but he did not care. Which yatra will the Samajwadi Party take out? Will it take out Vishwas Yatra or Mafia Yatra? Will it take out Bahubali Yatra or Yatra that reminds the riots?"



Referring to the under-construction Ram temple in Ayodhya, the BJP president said that the leaders who had once created hurdles in the construction of Ram Temple and opened fire on karsevaks are now chanting the name of Lord Ram.

Leveling allegations of corruption to SP chief, Nadda said, "Akhilesh bought 15 lakh laptops but distributed only 6.15 lakhs. Where did the rest of the laptops go? One of his ministers is still in jail. His rule was mining mafias and bahubalis. But, the good time for the mafias and bahubalis in Uttar Pradesh has ended now under the rule of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

