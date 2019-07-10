Magician OP Sharma seeks police help to find missing dog

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 10 (ANI): Noted magician O. P. Sharma had to resort to assistance from the police after his beloved dog went missing on Wednesday.

A police team headed by Anil Kumar, In-charge Inspector, Hussainganj began a search to locate 'Candy', the English Cocker Spaniel, which was found within 12 hours after Sharma lodged a complaint.

Loco chowki in-charge Jitendra Kumar Verma with inspector Navneet Tiwari, Ankur Sharma and woman inspector Methalesh Verma were engaged with the team.

The information was received on Tuesday evening and the dog was handed over to the magician on Wednesday morning, police said. (ANI)

