Magestrial enquiry ordered in firing incident in Madhya Pradesh
Magestrial enquiry ordered in firing incident in Madhya Pradesh

Magisterial enquiry ordered in firing on tribals in Madhya Pradesh

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 23:07 IST

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Burhanpur District Magistrate has ordered a magisterial enquiry into the alleged incident of firing by forest officials on tribal resisting an eviction drive in Badnapur forest area of Nepanagar on July 9. Few people were reportedly injured in the incident.
"The incident took place when forest officials along with others were on an anti-encroachment drive on 9 July. Meanwhile, at about 1.30 am 150-200 Adivasi men and women armed with baton, axe etc and shouting slogans started throwing stones at the forest officials and staff. In the fray, the forest official fired two shots from their .12 bore gun. The situation came under control after police officials came and persuaded the mob," read the order from the District Magistrate.
The order says that the magisterial enquiry will investigate on several points including the incident of stone pelting, firing, what can be done to prevent such incidents in future etc.
On the other hand, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan has condemned the incident and asked Chief Minister Kamal Nath to immediately act against those who are involved.
"This act is highly condemnable and said. I pray to god for immediate recovery of those injured and ask Chief Minister Kamal Nath to take immediate action against those who are accused," tweeted Shivraj.
"Kamal Nath now wake up! Now even your friends and Ministers are raising finger on your governance. How your government will ensure the welfare of tribals if it fires bullets upon them? Adivasi men and women should get justice," tweeted Shivraj. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 23:23 IST

Those involved in Sarada, Narada scams will go to jail within a...

Purba Bardhaman (West Bengal) [India], July 13 (ANI): BJP leader Rahul Sinha on Saturday claimed that those involved in Sarada, Narada scams will be going to jail within a month.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 23:23 IST

Rebel MLA Nagraj back in Cong fold, Siddaramaiah says will get...

Bengaluru (Karnataka), July 13 (ANI): Amidst intense efforts by Congress to placate and woo its rebel legislators in the state, MLA MTB Nagaraj late on Saturday night announced that he was withdrawing his resignation and would remain with the Congress party.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 23:23 IST

Thorat heads election committee, Patole campaign committee in...

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI) Stepping up its preparations in poll-bound Maharashtra, the Congress on Saturday constituted eight panels appointing state unit chief Balasaheb Thorat as chairman of Pradesh election and strategy committees, former MP Nana Patole as chairman of campaign committee, for

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 23:23 IST

UP: 60 cartons of illicit liquor seized

Etah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): As many as 60 cartons of illicit liquor have been seized by Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 23:22 IST

Farooq Khan appointed as Advisor to J-K Governor

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 13 (AN): Lakshadweep Administrator Farooq Khan has been appointed as Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, an official statement said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 23:13 IST

Assam: Villagers continue to migrate to safe places due to flood

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], July 13 (ANI): The villagers in Assam are forced to resort themselves to a safe place as the situation in the state worsened on Saturday due to the flood caused by heavy fall in the region.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 23:11 IST

Chouhan thanks CJI for taking cognizance of rapes of minors,...

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday thanked Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi for taking cognizance of cases of rapes and murders of girls.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 23:01 IST

Rajasthan: Cop attacked by mob for probing land dispute, later...

Rajsamand (Rajasthan) [India], July 13 (ANI): A police officer lost his life after he was allegedly attacked by a mob while investigating a land dispute here in Bhim on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:54 IST

Infighting escalates in Delhi Congress, 29 leaders write to...

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Infighting in Delhi Congress seems to have escalated with 29 prominent party leaders writing to Rahul Gandhi complaining about the "complete state of confusion" in the DPCC.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:29 IST

Railway engineers make scale-down model of Rafale from scrap

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Railway engineers have made a scale -down model of a Rafale fighter jet from scrap material in the workshop. The model not only resembles the actual jet but also emits sound somewhat similar to it.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:24 IST

Assam: Water level rises in Kaziranga National Park due to...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 13 (ANI): Following intermittent rains in the state, the water level in the Kaziranga National Park increased here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:18 IST

Delhi: Criminals with Rs 50,000 bounty held in Vikaspuri

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Two criminals involved in several cases of murder and extortion with a bounty of Rs 50,000 on their heads were arrested by the Delhi Police here in Vikaspuri on Saturday.

Read More
iocl