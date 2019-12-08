Magisterial probe ordered in Delhi fire incident: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Dec 8 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the fire incident that occurred at Anaj Mandi earlier today.

"The government has ordered a magisterial enquiry and compensation of Rs 10 lakh has been announced for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured," Kejriwal said after visiting the injured persons at LNJP Hospital here.

"There was one person in the hospital who has above 50 per cent burns and eight people are suffering because of inhalation of smoke. Around 43 people have died and up to 16 people are injured in the fire incident. Our entire efforts are directed towards saving all the injured persons in whatever way possible," he added.

The death toll in Anaj Mandi fire at Rani Jhansi Road has risen to 43. Around 62 people were rescued from the building that caught fire in the wee hours on Sunday of which 43 have been declared dead.

34 have been confirmed dead in Lok Nayak Hospital, and 9 in Lady Hardinge Hospital.

Soon after receiving the report, 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and to carry out rescue operations. Given the intensity of the fire, 10-12 more fire tenders had to be sent at the spot.

The fire has been completely doused by the fire brigade team and all the persons have been rescued from the site. (ANI)

