Magnitude 3.0 earthquake hits Assam's Nagaon

Nagaon (Assam) ][India], May 10 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Nagaon on Monday morning, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 7:05 am.

The epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 23 kilometers.



"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.0, Occurred on 10-05-2021, 07:05:52 IST, Lat: 26.49 & Long: 92.46, Depth: 23 Km, Location: Nagaon, Assam, India," the NCS said in a tweet.

This is the sixth earthquake in the state in the month of May.

Earlier on Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Sontipur. On May 7, an earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit Morigaon. An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Sonitpur on May 5. On May 3, an earthquake of magnitude, 3.7 hit Tezpur. On May 1, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale had hit Tezpur.

On April 30, two earthquakes of magnitudes 3.5 and 3.2 on the Richter scale occurred in Sonitpur, the NCS said.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale had struck Sonitpur on April 28. (ANI)

