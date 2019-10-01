Amravati (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Police on Tuesday arrested 13 people following a clash between two gangs in which two shopkeepers were killed in Paratwada.
After the clash, police have also imposed a curfew for 24-hours in Paratwada and Achalpur areas here.
Police said that the gang members also pelted stones and damaged shops.
The clash took place following the murder of 44-year-old Shyama Pahelwan Nandwanshi, who was involved in a gambling gang. He was allegedly murdered by a rival gang. (ANI)
Maha: 13 arrested following death of two shopkeepers in clash in Amravati
ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:46 IST
