Maha: 13 arrested following death of two shopkeepers in clash in Amravati

Amravati (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Police on Tuesday arrested 13 people following a clash between two gangs in which two shopkeepers were killed in Paratwada.

After the clash, police have also imposed a curfew for 24-hours in Paratwada and Achalpur areas here.

Police said that the gang members also pelted stones and damaged shops.

The clash took place following the murder of 44-year-old Shyama Pahelwan Nandwanshi, who was involved in a gambling gang. He was allegedly murdered by a rival gang. (ANI)

