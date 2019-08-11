Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Police on Saturday rescued 23 cattle, which were held hostage at Shahgunj near here.
"We had received info that some cattle were held hostage, 23 cattle were rescued by police. Case registered, further investigation underway," Inspector at City Chowk Police Station, Sambhaji Pawar told reporters here. (ANI)
Maha: 23 cattle rescued in Aurangabad
ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 07:00 IST
