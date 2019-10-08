Maha: 3 arrested in murder case of local BJP leader, 4 others

Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of local BJP leader Ravindra Kharat, three of his family members and one of his son's friend here.

"Three people have been arrested in connection with case wherein BJP leader Ravindra Kharat, three members of his family and his son's friend, were killed by unidentified miscreants in Bhusawal," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Panjabrao Ugale.

Five persons had died after some unidentified persons opened fire at a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and his family members at their residence in Bhusawal city around 9:30 pm on October 6.

According to the police, the assailants had used guns and knives in the attack and then fled the spot. The police had detained the accused persons in the matter the same day.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on. (ANI)

