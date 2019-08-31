Maha: 6 dead in explosion in Dhule's chemical factory; 43 injured

Dhule (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Six people have lost their lives in an explosion which broke out in a chemical factory in the Shirpur area here on Saturday morning.

"Six people have died in the incident and 43 people have been injured. The injured have been rushed to the nearest local hospital," said Superintendent of Police, Vishwa Padhare.

The State Disaster Resource Force (SDRF) teams are carrying out rescue operation in the area and the NDRF team was alerted.

Further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

