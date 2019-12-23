Jalgoan (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): As many as six people lost their lives in an accident that occurred on a highway near Erandol on Monday between a truck and a taxi in Maharashtra's Jalgoan.
The incident occurred around 3:30 pm here.
All the injured were rushed to the Arandol hospital. The victims are under medical assistance.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Maha: 6 dead in Truck-taxi collision in Jalgaon
ANI | Updated: Dec 23, 2019 19:33 IST
