Maha: 6 dead in Truck-taxi collision in Jalgaon

Jalgoan (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): As many as six people lost their lives in an accident that occurred on a highway near Erandol on Monday between a truck and a taxi in Maharashtra's Jalgoan.

The incident occurred around 3:30 pm here.

All the injured were rushed to the Arandol hospital. The victims are under medical assistance.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

