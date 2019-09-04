Maha: Air India flights delayed due to heavy rains

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): In view of the incessant and heavy rainfall, Air India flights from Mumbai have been delayed.

Air India tweeted on Wednesday, "Passenger Alert !! Due to heavy rains, flights out of Mumbai will be delayed. Passengers are requested to check flight status through Air India website, Mobile App or Customer care."

Earlier in the day, railway services were also severely affected in many parts of Mumbai.

According to the IMD, Mumbai most likely to get Continuous rains and showers with the possibility of extremely heavy falls at isolated places in city and suburbs for the next 48 hours.

Rains for past few days is relentless in several parts across Maharashtra and it has resulted in massive water logging and flood-like situation in some regions. (ANI)

