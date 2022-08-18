Maha ATS retrieves papers from boat recovered at Raigad coast, probe underway

Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI): Maharashtra Anti-terrorism Squad chief Vineet Agrawal on Thursday said that it has retrieved some papers from the mysterious boat which was recovered along with weapons near the Harihareshwar beach.

Earlier today, the boat was recovered following which the ATS was put on the job.

Speaking to ANI, the ATS chief said, "We will investigate how did the boat come here, and why were the weapons were there in it. We have taken some things recovered into our possession. We've retrieved some papers from the boat, more things lying inside the boat. We are trying to pull the boat away from the sea. There are some old papers in the boat. It seems that the boat came from Australia."





Inspector General of Police, Konkan Range, Sanjay Mohite said that the decision on the terror angle into the incident will be decided post the probe.

"A boat with a few weapons was seized off Raigad coast today, near the Harihareshwar area. Maharashtra ATS will be on it; the boat is secured as of now. To rule out the terror angle or not will be decided later," he said.

