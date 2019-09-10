Maha: Cabinet to introduce bill for reservation of seats in govt medical colleges

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Maharashtra Cabinet on Monday decided to introduce a bill for reservation of certain seats in medical colleges of government and municipal corporations, in the legislative assembly.

The new bill when passed will enable the state government to keep some medical seats reserved for the candidates who are voluntarily willing to provide their services at government hospitals on a long term basis.

According to the cabinet decision, 10 per cent seats would be reserved for PG courses and it will be mandatory for the students availing this reservation to give at least 5 years service in government hospitals after completing their course.

Government has decided to introduce this new reservation system for medical colleges to tackle the scarcity of doctors in government hospitals specially hospitals in rural/tribal areas and the areas with difficult terrain. (ANI)

