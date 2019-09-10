Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (file pic)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (file pic)

Maha: Cabinet to introduce bill for reservation of seats in govt medical colleges

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 06:36 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Maharashtra Cabinet on Monday decided to introduce a bill for reservation of certain seats in medical colleges of government and municipal corporations, in the legislative assembly.
The new bill when passed will enable the state government to keep some medical seats reserved for the candidates who are voluntarily willing to provide their services at government hospitals on a long term basis.
According to the cabinet decision, 10 per cent seats would be reserved for PG courses and it will be mandatory for the students availing this reservation to give at least 5 years service in government hospitals after completing their course.
Government has decided to introduce this new reservation system for medical colleges to tackle the scarcity of doctors in government hospitals specially hospitals in rural/tribal areas and the areas with difficult terrain. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 07:29 IST

J-K: Eight LeT terrorist associates arrested for publishing,...

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Eight terrorist associates who were involved in threatening and intimidation of locals by publishing and circulating of posters on the behest of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) affiliates, were arrested on Monday, said sources.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 06:15 IST

Man dies during vehicle checking in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): A man died here on Monday due to heart attack after his car was allegedly stopped by a traffic policeman for checking papers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 05:56 IST

Won't go with Cong, will contest on all seats on own: Prakash Ambedkar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Maharashtra leader Prakash Ambedkar of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has clarified that his party will not enter into an alliance with Congress in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 05:35 IST

1,012 cases of traffic violation, over Rs 9 lakh fine imposed in...

Bidar (Karnataka) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Bidar Police on Monday conducted a drive and registered 1,012 cases under various offences of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 05:28 IST

Smoke engulfs 2 coaches of Darbhanga-Kolkata Express

Jamui (Bihar) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Smoke billows the two coaches of Darbhanga-Kolkata Express on Monday following which the train was stopped at Jhajha railway station at around 8.25 pm.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 05:05 IST

Tripura Police recovers 40,560 bottles of Phensedyl worth over...

Badharghat (Tripura) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Tripura Police recovered 40,560 bottles of Phensydel worth over Rs 22.5 lakhs from a godown in Badharghat town on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 04:34 IST

Rajkot: Lord Ganpati offers laddu to those riding bike wearing helmet

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): In a bid to create awareness regarding traffic rules and regulations and inspire people to follow it, Rajkot Traffic Police has deployed two police officers, donned as Lord Ganpati, for offering sweets to the people riding their two-wheelers wearing helmets.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 03:49 IST

12 lakh MTs Apple will be procured from farmers: DIPR, J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday said that 12 Lakh Metric Tons (MTs) of apple will be procured through special market intervention price scheme from the farmers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 03:05 IST

Govt shouldn't get bogged down and talk to youth: J&KPM head Shahid Khan

Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Shahid Khan, head of Jammu and Kashmir Political Movement (I) (J&KPM) said here on Monday that the government should not get bogged down by anything and talk to the youth.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 01:45 IST

Delhi court refuses to increase meeting time of kin, lawyers to...

New Delhi (India), Sept 10 (ANI): A special court here on Monday refused to increase the time allotted to Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who is under Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till September 13, for meeting his family members and lawyers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 01:27 IST

Man who throws 3-yr-old from 7th floor was driven by...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The man who allegedly murdered his friend's 3-year-old daughter by throwing her from the seventh floor of an apartment here on September 7 was purportedly driven by the superstitious beliefs that sacrificing human life will solve all problems of his life, c

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 00:51 IST

It is important to mobilize private investors for land...

New Delhi (India), Sept 10 (ANI): Resources available to address the problem of land degradation are insufficient and it is important to mobilize private investors for the purpose of land restoration, said Ibrahim Thiaw, executive secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (U

Read More
iocl