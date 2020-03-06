Yavatmal (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Yavatmal Police on Friday registered a case against a bank employee after a woman farmer alleged him of harassing her as she was unable to pay loan instalments.
The case was registered under sections 354, 354 A 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Maha: Case registered against bank employee for allegedly assaulting woman farmer
ANI | Updated: Mar 06, 2020 21:56 IST
