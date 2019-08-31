Maha chemical factory explosion: CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased

Dhule (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of deceased in the explosion at a chemical factory near Shirpur in Dhule district of Maharashtra.

"CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the loss of lives in an explosion at a chemical factory near Shirpur in Dhule district. CM Devendra Fadnavis also announced Rs 5 lakh to the kin of deceased," he tweeted.

A massive fire broke out after an explosion in the chemical factory on Saturday.

According to the Superintended of Police, Vishwa Padhare, 12 people have lost their lives and 58 people have been injured so far. The injured have been rushed to the nearest local hospital.

The State Disaster Resource Force (SDRF) is carrying out rescue operation in the area and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is on alert.

Dhule's Guardian Minister Dadaji Bhuse has reached the spot along with the District Collector (DC) Ganga Dharan D.

Further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

