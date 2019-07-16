Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis orders probe into Mumbai building collapse

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday ordered an investigation after a four-storey building collapsed here killing two persons and trapping over 40 people under its debris earlier today.

"As per initial information I have received, around fifteen families have been trapped in the debris of the building collapse. The building is almost 100 years old, its residents had approached MHADA for the redevelopment of the building, we will launch an investigation to find out whether it was carried out or not," Fadnavis told media persons here.

The chief minister said that the entire focus is currently on rescuing people who are trapped.

Three people have been injured in the collapse of the G+4 building 'Kesarbai' situated near Tandel street, behind Abdul Hamid Shah Dargah in Dongri. The mishap took place approximately around 11 am today.

Regarding compensation for the victims of the incident, Fadnavis said, "Compensation for the victims of the incident will be announced once the causes behind the collapse are clear."

According to sources, the 11 Ismail Habib building which is situated in front of the 'Kesarbai' building is also being evacuated as it was seen shaking.

Meanwhile, teams from Fire brigade and National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) rushed their teams to the site rescue operations are underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)