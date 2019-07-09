Maha CM looks into closing of Aadharwadi dumping ground in Kalyan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed the officials to frame a timeline for the closing of the Aadharwadi dumping ground in Kalyan area.

The chief minister was chairing a meeting to resolve the issue, where he directed the officials to frame a timeline for closing the dumping ground and arrange for scientific processing of the waste.

Maharashtra Minister of State for Urban Development Yogesh Sagar was also present at the meeting. (ANI)

