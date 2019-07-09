Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis heading a meeting to resolve Aadharwadi dumping ground issue. Photo/ANI
Maha CM looks into closing of Aadharwadi dumping ground in Kalyan

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:15 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed the officials to frame a timeline for the closing of the Aadharwadi dumping ground in Kalyan area.
The chief minister was chairing a meeting to resolve the issue, where he directed the officials to frame a timeline for closing the dumping ground and arrange for scientific processing of the waste.
Maharashtra Minister of State for Urban Development Yogesh Sagar was also present at the meeting. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 02:07 IST

