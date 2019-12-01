Maha CM seeks support from Centre to help out farmers in state

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday sought the help from the Centre to help out farmers in distress in the state.

"The Centre should help Maharashtra in helping farmers in the state. Opposition leaders should go and meet the Prime Minister and demand financial assistance for the farmers in the state," the Chief Minister said while addressing a press conference here.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him up after he took over as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. (ANI)

