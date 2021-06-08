Maha CM should have acted on Bhosala report before meeting PM Modi, says Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Maratha reservation, before looking at the Bhosala Committee recommendations was a "premature act."

Thackeray had today accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan had called on the prime minister at his residence in the national capital.

Fadnavis pointed out that the report of the Bhosale Committee on Maratha reservation has recommended the formation of a State Commission for the Backward Classes.

"I want to say that meeting the PM directly before their own action is premature," the BJP leader added.



Meanwhile, chief minister Thackeray said issues related to the Maratha reservation, the proposed Metro carshed in Kanjurmarg, GST compensation were discussed with the prime minister and Modi has assured to look into the issues.

Briefing media persons at the Maharashtra Sadan, he said, "There was a lot of discussion during this. The Prime Minister listened to all the issues seriously. The Centre is expected to take positive decisions on pending issues. I thank the Prime Minister. There was no political obsession anywhere. We are satisfied with the meeting. The Prime Minister will definitely take further action on these questions."

Thackeray also met the Prime Minister for a separate one-on-one meeting.

Thackeray had last month written to Modi requesting him to take steps to declare the Maratha community in the state as Socially and Educationally Backward (SEBC) to enable them to claim the reservation in education and public employment at least to 12 per cent and 13 per cent respectively.

The Supreme Court, on May 5, struck down the reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for the Maratha community brought in by the Maharashtra government in 2018, saying it exceeded the 50 per cent cap imposed earlier. (ANI)

