Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with wife Rashmi Thackeray (File Photo)

Maha CM's wife Rashmi Thackeray admitted to hospital, had tested COVID-19 positive on March 23

ANI | Updated: Mar 31, 2021 00:22 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): Rashmi Thackeray, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, was admitted to a private hospital after she complained of weakness. She had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 23.

According to sources close to Thackeray's family, Rashmi Thackeray was feeling weak. She was admitted to the hospital for a routine check-up and to get better care.
The Chief Minister and Rashmi Thackeray got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 11.
Maharashtra Minister and son of Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray tested positive for COVID-19 on March 20. (ANI)

