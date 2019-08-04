Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): A cylinder exploded at Navrang building in Abdul Rehman street where a fire was broke out on Saturday afternoon, police said.
The gas cylinder exploded late on Saturday night.
At present, firefighting and cooling operations are underway.
Six jets are being used to douse the fire and the situation is under control. (ANI)
Maha: Cylinder explodes at Navrang building, firefighting ops underway
ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 00:49 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): A cylinder exploded at Navrang building in Abdul Rehman street where a fire was broke out on Saturday afternoon, police said.