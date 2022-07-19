Maha Deputy CM condoles demise of singer Bhupinder Singh, says his contribution to music will be remembered

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday paid condolences over the demise of veteran singer Bhupinder Singh and said his contribution in the field of music will be remembered forever.

Taking to Twitter, the Deputy Chief Minister wrote, "Sad to hear about the demise of veteran playback singer Bhupinder Singh Ji. With his gifted voice, he gave us many memorable songs. His contribution to the field of music will be remembered forever. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans."

After learning about the unfortunate news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences over the demise of the singer.

"Anguished by the passing away of Bhupinder Singh Ji, who has given memorable songs for decades. His works struck a chord with several people. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the singer.



"Saddened to hear about the passing away of legendary singer Bhupinder Singh. His regal voice has mesmerised us for years and his legacy will live on forever through his immortal music. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. Om Shanti," Nadda tweeted.

Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh, best known for his songs such as 'Do Deewane Shaher Mein' and 'Hoke Majboor Mujhe Usne Bulaya Hoga', died on Monday at the age of 82.

According to Bhupinder Singh's wife Mitali Singh, the singer passed away due to a heart attack.

Bhupinder Singh was undergoing treatment related to several health complications at the hospital for the past 10 days.

