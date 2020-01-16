Maha: DRI seize Indian fake currency worth Rs 18.75 lakhs, 1 arrested

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): The Nagpur Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) apprehended a person and seized Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) which was being smuggled from Bangladesh with a face value of Rs. 18.75 lakhs.

The accused person identified as Lalu Khan (38) was arrested on January 13.

The seized currency include 386 notes of Rs. 2000 and 1191 notes of Rs. 500.

According to the Indian law, possessing fake notes is a punishable offence under Section 11 of the Customs Act, 1962 read with Section 135 of the Customs Act.

DRI is spearheading to eradicate cross border smuggling of FICN.

Further, the investigation is underway. (ANI)

