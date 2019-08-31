Dhule (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): An explosion broke out in a chemical factory in Shirpur area here on Saturday morning at around 10:30 in the morning.
Following the explosion, massive fire flames have engulfed the factory.
The State Disaster Resource Force (SDRF) teams have reached the location.
Further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
Maha: Explosion in chemical factory in Dhule
ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:19 IST
Dhule (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): An explosion broke out in a chemical factory in Shirpur area here on Saturday morning at around 10:30 in the morning.