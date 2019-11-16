Maha: Explosion in Raigad building leaves three dead

Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): An explosion at a building in MIDC Industrial Area of Raigad district on Saturday left three people dead.

According to Raigad Police, the deceased lost their lives due to the injuries sustained in the explosion at a building in Bhagad on November 15.

At least 17 labourers were injured in the blast and were rushed to the hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

