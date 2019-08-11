Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in review meeting with officials at Mumbai
Maha flood : CM Fadnavis takes review meeting

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 22:13 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): In wake of incessant rain and flood playing havoc in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday took a detailed review meeting with chief secretary, senior officials from resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R), disaster management department and other concerned officials at Ministry Control Room.
On Saturday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had visited Kolhapur and Sangli and taken stock of the situation. Eight-five teams of the NDRF, State Disaster Response Force, Army, Navy and Territorial Army are currently deployed in Sangli and Kolhapur districts for rescue efforts.
The death toll due to floods and heavy rainfall in Pune division has reached 40 while three people are missing, an official statement said on Sunday.
According to the statement from the Divisional Commissioner's office here, at least 4,41,835 people have been evacuated to 524 temporary shelters in Pune, Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara and Solapur districts.
It said 104 teams of different agencies along with 182 boats are in operation in Sangli and Kolhapur districts.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall from Monday onwards in the five districts of the division. (ANI)

