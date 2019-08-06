Maha floods: Fadnavis seeks Rajnath Singh's help to expedite rescue, relief ops

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seeking help to expedite flood rescue and relief efforts in Kolhapur and Sangli districts.

"Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Union Minister Rajnath Singh seeking help and support with coordination and for expediting flood rescue and relief efforts through various agencies like NDRF, Indian Air Force, India Coast Guard, Army in Kolhapur and Sangli districts," officials from the Chief Minister's Office said.

Fadnavis has also called a Cabinet meeting tomorrow in Mumbai to review the flood situation in the state, particularly in Kolhapur and Sangli districts.



Earlier in the day, the NDRF teams carried out rescue operations in Walva, Urun Islampur and Sangli and evacuated several locals whose houses were completely submerged in floodwaters. (ANI)

