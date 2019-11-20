Maha Governor urges state officials to double efforts to provide housing for the poor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday asked Chief Executive Officers and Block Development Officers of Zilla Parishads to double their efforts to meet the target of building houses for the poor people in rural areas under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and various state-sponsored housing schemes.

The Governor spoke at a felicitation function organised by the government of Maharashtra in Mumbai on the occasion of 'Awas Diwas' in Mumbai, where officials of districts, villages and blocks were felicitated.

"A record 30 crore bank accounts were opened, many villages were provided with electricity and several villages became defecation-free," he said.

He further stated that the effectiveness of the implementation of any scheme depends on the passion and commitment of officials, and asked officials to resolve to build 7 lakh houses for the rural poor in Maharashtra within the next three years.

Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, citing World Bank reports stated that proper housing improves sanitation, health, education and income levels and curbs migration.

He also asked officials to step up their efforts to provide land and housing loans to people on priority to achieve the goal of housing for all.

Principal Secretary of Tribal Development Department, Manisha Varma, and Director in charge of Implementation of Prime Minister's Awas Yojana (Rural) Dhananjay Mali were among the many officials present at the function. (ANI)

