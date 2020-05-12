Maha govt allows export units of diamond and jewellery to commence operations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI): The Maharashtra government has allowed designated export units of diamond and jewellery to commence operations with a limited workforce during the lockdown.

It is perceived as a significant move as the city houses Bharat Diamond Bourse and SEEPZ, two of India's largest jewellery export designated zones. Also, it is believed that Bharat Diamond Bourse have received export interest applications from the member's worth US Dollar 550 million from 1673 consignment parcels and SEEPZ is expected to export US Dollar 10 Million worth of diamond exports from 50 units.

Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC said, "Bharat Diamond Bourse and SEEPZ in Mumbai are major centres which have a huge backlog of orders and we are happy that these centres will be operational in the next few days."

He added: "We would make sure that all factories and units will operate following strict guidelines of maintaining social distancing and ensuring frequent sanitisation of factory premises, equipment, and workers."

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), along with other trade bodies have been pursuing the State and Central government to make all the major gem and jewellery centres operational across India to clear the backlog of orders from the pre-lockdown period.

Colin Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC said, "The Customs department has remained open during the ongoing lockdown and officials have bravely come forward to ensure exports to take place. Both the Ministry of Commerce and Customs department worked relentlessly for the gems and jewellery exports and we as an industry thank them for their constant support."

Meanwhile, Surat Diamond Bourse and Jaipur resumed work after a gap of almost 5-6 weeks. These centres are operational by adhering to the Covid-19 safety guidelines set up by the government. Jaipur is another important centre for gem and jewellery wherein on an average daily 7-8 shipments are taking place from ACC, Jaipur (DTA).

Till date, 40 units in SEZ, Sitapura and 25 units in gems and jewellery zone of EPIP, Sitapura has commenced their production. DTA has cleared 185 shipments of value Rs. 22,87,79,565 and from SEZ, 42 shipments of value Rs. 8,81,05,254 were cleared till May 9.

"Exports of gold, silver and imitation jewellery has started. Exports of studded jewellery will also begin soon," added Agrawal. (ANI)

