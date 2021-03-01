Maha govt committed to deliver justice to Marathi-speaking people, says Governor Koshyari

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday said that the state government is committed to delivering justice to the Marathi-speaking people living at the disputed border.

"The Maharashtra Government has been strongly representing the state in the apex court and it will continue to do so. Our government is committed to deliver justice to the Marathi-speaking people living at the disputed border," he said in his address to the state assembly, while speaking on the Maharashtra-Karnataka dispute.

The curtailed budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly began today.



The budget will be presented on March 8, as many ministers of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government have tested positive for the virus.

Last month, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that bringing "Karnataka-occupied" Marathi-speaking regions into Maharashtra would be a "true tribute" to those martyred in the boundary battle in 1956.

The day after his statement, pro-Kannada organisations staged demonstrations and burnt effigies of the Maharashtra government and Thackeray in several parts of Karnataka. (ANI)

