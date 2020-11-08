Maha govt considering to reopen schools, places of worship after Diwali

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): Maharashtra government is considering reopening schools and places of worship, which are closed in the state since March, after Diwali, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday.

"We are considering reopening schools after Diwali while taking all precautionary measures. Religious places will also be allowed to open," Chief Minister said in a video message.

He requested people to celebrate Diwali with 'simplicity', by lighting Diyas and staying at home and urged people to not bust crackers.



"Pollution can increase the impact of COVID-19. I appeal to people to not burn firecrackers rather lit earthen lamps. 15 days post-Diwali will be crucial, we should be cautious so that the need for lockdown does not arise again," he said.

He further urged people to not venture in public places without a mask, as it could increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

"People in the state are moving without masks. This should not happen. A COVID-19 patient moving without a face mask in a crowd can infect about 400 persons and those 400 will further infect even more people," the Chief Minister said.

Thackeray further informed that the state government is in talks with the Centre about re-starting the local train services for the general public, and a decision will be taken soon on the matter. (ANI)

