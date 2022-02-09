Maha govt launches 'Suvidha Kendra' in Mumbai's Dharavi with 111 toilet seats, to benefit over 50,000 residents

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday announced the launch of a 'Suvidha Kendra' in Mumbai's Dharavi, India's biggest toilet block with 111 toilet seats and said that it will benefit over 50,000 residents by providing them easy access to clean water, hygiene and sanitation.

The Centre will play a big part in saving 6.5 million litres of fresh water every year, said Thackeray.



"Today, we launched a Suvidha Kendra in Dharavi, with 111 toilet seats making it the biggest community toilet block in India. We are committed to improving the living standards of the residents by providing them easy access to clean water, hygiene and sanitation," the Minister tweeted.



"This centre will benefit over 50,000 residents with bathing facilities, RO drinking water, laundry service, etc. Keeping sustainability at its core, the centre will help in saving 6.5 million litres of freshwater every year," Thackeray adding that the centre has an inbuilt greywater treatment plant facility which is also powered by solar panels for energy generation.

"Furthermore, there is an inbuilt greywater treatment plant and the facility also uses solar panels for energy generation. I thank @HUL_News & @HSBC_IN for partnering up with @mybmc for this center, which is India's largest!" he tweeted.



The Maharashtra Minister further announced that the government is mulling on coming up with similar centres at 10 more locations.

"We are coming up similar Suvidha Kendras at 10 more locations in Ghatkopar, Dharavi, Chembur, Bandra, Santacruz and Govandi. BMC has built 19 community toilets in the last 2 years in Dharavi, with a total capacity of 800 toilet seats," he tweeted. (ANI)

