Maha govt proposes Railways to reopen local train services for public

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): The Maharashtra government proposed Railways on Wednesday to reopen the services of Mumbai local trains for the general public.

The proposal includes the option of opening the services in a staggered manner and three slots - 4.30 am to 7.30 am, 11 am to 4 pm and 8 pm till the last local- have been suggested.

It has also proposed two slots for people related to providing essential services- 8 am to 10.30 am and 5 pm to 7.30 pm.



The timings suggest that the government has reserved the peak hour time slots for persons employed in providing essential services, while the local train facilities can be availed by the general public during non-peak hours.

The Maharashtra government has also proposed it will run one ladies special train after every one hour and sought inputs from the Railways for the same. It is noteworthy that women had previously been allowed to avail the local train facilities.

The demand comes amid the stoppage in train services for general passengers owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the disease with 1,32,069 active cases. However, 14,78,496 patients have been cured and discharged in the state. Furthermore, the 43,463 fatalities have been reported due to the disease so far from the state. (ANI)

