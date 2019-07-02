Maha: Govt-run hospital in Raigad floods after heavy downpour

Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): Amidst heavy downpour in the state, a government-run hospital here got water-logged on Monday, causing inconvenience to the people.

In the hospital, doctors, patients and their family members could be seen wading through the water-filled corridors and wards.

According to private weather forecaster, Skymet, rains in the city are expected to get intense starting the night of July 3 wherein hefty showers will be seen as the weather system which formed in the Bay will move towards the West Coast giving heavy showers.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted, "Intermittent rain in city and suburbs with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places" for the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperature in the financial capital will hover around 28.4 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively. (ANI)

