Maha govt takes "serious" note of 26/11-like attack message, directs agencies to launch probe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 (ANI): Taking note of the 26/11-like terrorist attack threat received by Mumbai Police on Saturday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the government has taken the message "very seriously" and added that the agencies have been directed to investigate the matter.

A threat message warning of a 26/11-like terrorist attack was sent to the WhatsApp number of Mumbai Police traffic control from a Pakistan-based phone number. The threat message states that 6 people will execute the plan in India.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under section 506 (2) of Indian Penal Code at the Worli Police Station

This comes days after a boat with 3 AK-47 guns and ammunition was recovered at Harihareshwar Beach.

"We have taken the case of the threat message (26/11-like terrorist attack on Mumbai) very seriously. Agencies have been informed of all measures to investigate the threat matter. Mumbai CP will give further details of the case," said Maharashtra's Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

The investigations have been started by the crime branch and the officials informed that the registration of the case is underway at the Worli police station.

Confirming the facts, the Commissioner of police outlined the series of events around the incident.

"Last night, Mumbai's traffic police control received some messages, talking about spreading terror, they were threatening. The texts mentioned that some of the threatener's associates are also active in India," said Mumbai Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar.

"Let me assure you that Mumbai Police will not take this case lightly, we are fully investigating the matter... we are not ruling out any possibility. We have launched the 'Sagar Kavach' operation and alerted the agencies to secure maritime boundary," he added.

He further informed that the phone number from India could be hacked from Pakistan and said," Crime branch has started investigations to trace the number. In this context, registration of a case is underway at Worli PS in Mumbai. We're sharing all the information we have so far with ATS Maharashtra."

The Mumbai Police has initiated a probe on an immediate basis, sources said, adding that security agencies have put on alert.

*The WhatsApp message talked of reviving memories of the attacks on November 26, 2008 in which Pakistan terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out strikes across Mumbai.*

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party's Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar today said that the state government should take the threat seriously and probe the issue.

Maharshtra Police has been asked to stay vigilant after a boat carrying AK 47, rifles, guns and ammunition was found on the Harihareshwar beach in the Raigad district of the state.

According to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the boat belongs to an Australian citizen. "Boat's engine broke out in the sea, people were rescued by a Korean boat. It has now reached Harihareshwar beach. Keeping in mind the coming festive season, police and the administration have been instructed to be prepared," he said.

More than 150 people were killed and several others were injured when 10 members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba stormed several places in Mumbai in November 2008. (ANI)