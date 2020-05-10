Maha govt to bear fare expenses of migrant labourers who are unable to pay to return home

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI): Maharashtra government has issued a resolution stating that the state government will bear the ticket fares of stranded migrant labourers who want to return to their native places but do not have the money.

"State government has issued a GR (Government Resolution) for payment of ticket fares of stranded migrant labourers who want to return but don't have money. Maharashtra government will bear the cost of train ticket for them from the CM Relief Fund," said Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office in a statement.

Meanwhile, besides running the Shramik special trains, the Indian Railways announced that it will resume passenger train operations from May 12 nearly two months after services were stopped due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.



Initially, the Railways will run 15 pairs of trains and the booking for reservation for these trains will start at 4 pm on May 11. (ANI)

