Maha govt to build 8.82 lakh houses under new rural housing project

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has launched a new rural housing project named "Maha Awas Yojana," under which 8.82 lakh rural houses will be built in 100 days period.

Maharashtra's Rural Development department will undertake this project, which will include toilets and other necessary amenities.



Currently, the cost of the project has been estimated to be around Rs 4,000 crore. However, during the launch of the project, the Chief Minister has assured that funds scarcity will not be an issue.

A total of 8,82,135 houses are targeted to be built under this project by February end.

Rural development minister Hasan Mushrif, MOS Rural Development Abdul Sattar, and other offices of chief minister's office and Rural development department were also present during the launch event yesterday at Sahyadri guest house. (ANI)

